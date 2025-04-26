The Asset With No Lobby: Jim Rickards Reveals The Most Valuable Untouched Resource In U.S. History

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ignored by Industry, Unused by Government, and Forgotten by Policy-Until Now

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a city shaped by special interests and trillion-dollar industries, one asset had no backers. No sponsors. No lobbyists in the room.

And yet, according to former CIA advisor Jim Rickards, it may be the most valuable resource the United States has ever owned.

“It didn't get attention because no one could control it,” Rickards says.“There was no lobby for this asset - and no one had the power to unlock it. Until now.”

What he's referring to is a vast mineral reserve - copper, lithium, silver, and rare earths - buried beneath federally controlled land and protected by law since the 19th century. For over a century, it's been untouched.

THE ASSET EVERYONE IGNORED-BECAUSE THEY COULDN'T TOUCH IT

Rickards explains that while corporate influence shaped much of America's resource strategy - oil, timber, steel - this particular asset was different. It was locked up by federal law . There was no way to exploit it, and therefore, no reason to fight for it.

“It was too protected to profit from,” he says.“So they just left it out of the conversation.”

That silence may now be breaking.

THE LEGAL RULING THAT CHANGED THE POWER DYNAMIC

In 2024, the Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine , a decades-old precedent that allowed unelected federal agencies to interpret and enforce broad regulatory power.

According to Rickards, that single decision dismantled the system that had kept the mineral reserve out of reach.

“Chevron was the blockade,” Rickards explains.“Now it's gone - and the gate is swinging open.”

NO POLITICS. NO PROMISES. JUST VALUE WAITING TO BE CLAIMED

Rickards emphasizes this is not a bailout, a government program, or a new form of spending. It's an existing store of value - already mapped, already protected - that can now be accessed.

“There's no lobbying effort behind this,” he says.“No campaign trail soundbites. Just a massive strategic advantage that's finally usable.”

A MOMENT OF REBALANCING

As America faces growing economic uncertainty, energy insecurity, and international resource pressure, Rickards sees this reserve as a rare chance to rebalance power - without borrowing, printing, or pleading.

“This was always meant to be ours,” Rickards says.“It was just never on the agenda - until the law changed.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. Over a 40-year career in financial intelligence, he has advised policymakers through economic war games, crisis simulations, and national security briefings. His bestselling books include Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and The Road to Ruin.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: ...