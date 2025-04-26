403
Netflix’s Adolescence Sparks National Concern Over Youth Issues
(MENAFN) The popular Netflix series Adolescence has not only topped viewing charts but also sparked a widespread public discussion throughout the UK about the protection of young people, the effects of digital platforms, and the rise of internet-based misogyny — a conversation that has reached senior levels of authority, including Downing Street.
In response to rising concerns from the public over damaging web content — concerns largely triggered by Adolescence maintaining the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched list for almost three weeks — Premier Keir Starmer held a high-profile meeting.
This four-episode limited series, which was co-created, co-written, and features actor Stephen Graham, presents a disturbing storyline: a 13-year-old boy stands accused of killing a classmate, his actions shaped by radical online messaging and the influence of figures in the so-called “manosphere.”
Starmer admitted the show was “really hard to watch” with his own teenage children and commented that it “serves as a torch that shines intensely brightly on a combination of issues that many people don’t know how to respond to.”
Nonetheless, he warned that there is no straightforward solution — no “silver bullet” or “policy lever” — capable of quickly addressing such deeply rooted problems.
