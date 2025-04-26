403
U.S. Forecasts Spending Billions for Nuclear Power Modernization
(MENAFN) The United States Congressional Budget Office (CBO) anticipates that by 2034, around USD946 billion will be allocated to sustain and enhance the nation’s existing nuclear military arsenal.
On Thursday, the CBO published its biennial analysis, named "Projected Costs of US Nuclear Forces," which is grounded in financial outlines provided by the Departments of Defense and Energy.
Based on the report, about USD95 billion will be spent annually from 2025 to 2034, with USD357 billion earmarked through 2034 solely for preserving the current nuclear stockpile.
Projections indicate that USD309 billion will go toward weapons programs, USD79 billion toward systems for command, control, communication, and early warnings, and USD72 billion toward lab infrastructure, with an additional USD129 billion reserved for potential extra expenses.
The United States' nuclear forces comprise ballistic missile submarines powered by nuclear energy, intercontinental missiles based on land, strategic and tactical bombers, and nuclear warheads.
As of January 2024, the data from the digital analytics site Statista shows that the U.S. holds 5,044 of the world's 12,121 nuclear warheads.
