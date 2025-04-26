Yiwugo App Sees Overseas Downloads Surge As Hiking Poles And Fitness Equipment Sales Skyrocket

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the Yiwu Index, the outdoor and leisure product sales in Yiwu market exceeded 2 billion yuan in 2024, maintaining an annual growth rate of approximately 9%, underscoring significant market potential. As an emerging sector, outdoor sports equipment has demonstrated robust performance in both domestic and international markets.

Big data analysis conducted by Yiwugo also reveals that transaction volumes for hiking poles doubled year-on-year between January 1 and April 1, 2025. Growing enthusiasm for mountaineering, hiking, and skiing has fueled domestic demand, while markets in Europe, the U.S., Russia, and Malaysia have also driven a spike in orders. Additionally, the National Health Commission's advocacy for balanced diets and weight management has sparked a wave of purchases for fitness and weight-loss equipment across China.

Zhu Jinming, owner of Haoyang Outdoor Articles Firm which has specialized in mid-to-high-end hiking poles for over two decades, noted a steady rise in orders from clients in Russia and Brazil since 2021. One long-term Russian client, purchasing from Haoyang since 2007, now places annual orders exceeding 1 million yuan. The durable materials and reliable after-sales service of the company keep clients returning, even after trying other suppliers.

Similarly, Haoyang also performs well in the domestic market, with an average of around 500 cases per scenic spot during peak tourist seasons like "May Day" at destinations such us Mount Huangshan and Mount Sanqingshan.

Yan Peng, founder of Linuo Vanguard Sport, has been a stalwart in Yiwu for over two decades, serving clients primarily from Europe, North America, and beyond. The company's flagship products-dumbbells, barbells, and exercise bikes-have become synonymous with quality. By investing hundreds of yuan more per ton in chrome plating to ensure rust resistance, or adding an extra inner cloth layer to sandbags to prevent leakage, Linuo has cemented clients' trust over 20 years. This dedication has also drawn growing recognition through the Yiwugo platform and word-of-mouth referrals.

One Spanish client family spanning two generations has collaborated with Yan for nearly eight years. Since partnering with Linuo, their order volume has doubled, with each shipment now amounting to at least one container.

Domestically, Yan notes a clear surge in sales of home fitness equipment like dumbbells, barbells, and competition bikes, driven by China's national push for fitness and weight management. "Purchasing trends are shifting toward more professional-grade gear," he observes.

The philosophy of embracing nature and prioritizing health has transcended elite circles, evolving into a lifestyle embraced by billions worldwide. As transaction figures pulse on the Yiwugo platform in early 2025, they may well hint at the blueprint of the next global trend.

