Anupam Kher Introduces Us To The Personal Behind Shaping Every Character In 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher is leaving no stone unturned to create buzz around his directorial venture, "Tanvi The Great".

He has been introducing netizens to the people who helped the project come to life. Kher took to his social media, and gave a shoutout to Shipra Singh Acharya, the person responsible for shaping every character in 'Tanvi The Great".

Thanking the hair and make-up stylist for her hard work, Kher wrote on his Instagram, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Please meet #KshipraSingh, the Hair and Make-up stylist of our film #TanviTheGreat! Apart from the BRILLIANCE of their job I was also looking for the #GoldenHearted people who could bring their personal energy to the sets of our film. Kshipra's craft of giving a certain look to the film is as beautiful as her smile. She has contributed to every character's look with amazing finesse and details. Thank you my dearest for your love, warmth, craft and BRILLIANCE! #HairAndMakeUp."

Before this, Kher showed his gratitude for the musical team of the project.

Giving thanks to ace composer M M Keeravani, the veteran actor penned on the photo-sharing app, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Proud to announce the BRILLIANT singers of TANVI THE GREAT! I spent almost a year with the Great #MMKeeravani sir and recorded all the songs of the film before we even started shooting for the film. With the magic of #Keeravani sir we have the most melodious music for #TanviTheGreat."

Singers Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Vishal Mishra also received a special mention in the note that went "And our singers are a great mix of legends and new comers. #SonuNigam and #Shaan are personal friends apart from being great legendary singers. #VishalMishra is a sensational singer! I have heard #RajPandits soulful singing since he was a child! Ramya and Nayana are on the rise in the music world."

“Tanvi The Great” marks Kher's comeback to direction after the 2022 release“Om Jai Jagadish.”

Iain Glen, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Vrinda Kher, Joanna Ashka, Ashish Bisht, Jemima Dunn, Ritwik Tomar, and Lisa-Marie Spiegel make up the core cast of the project.