Pahalgam Aftermath: Crackdown Intensifies In Kashmir, 175 Detained

Srinagar, April 26 (IANS) In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, J&K Police, army and security forces have intensified their crackdown and detained 175 suspects for questioning.

“Many raids were conducted at various locations throughout the Anantnag district. Day and night search operations are underway with heightened vigilance. So far, around 175 suspects have been detained for questioning to dismantle the support networks aiding terrorist activities,” an official said.

He said that to further enhance security, additional Mobile Vehicle Check Points (MVCPs) have been established across the district to monitor suspicious movements and ensure public safety.

“Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs), ambushes, and intensified patrolling have been launched, particularly in high-density forest areas, to flush out any possible terrorist presence and secure the district. Police, along with partner security forces, remain committed to maintaining peace and thwarting any attempt to disrupt normalcy in the district,” he said.

The official added that public cooperation is solicited, and citizens are advised to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police establishment.

At least 26 tourists were killed on Tuesday after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to eyewitness accounts, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the nearby forests and opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, most of whom were tourists.

Baisran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting his Saudi Arabia trip short due to the terror attack.

He had a brief meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport. PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack on Tuesday, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirming India's“unshakable” resolve to fight terrorism.