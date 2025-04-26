403
Iran Reports Over 500 Injuries from Explosion
(MENAFN) A powerful detonation tore through the Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran on Saturday, injuring more than 500 individuals, based on emergency authorities.
The National Emergency Organization, in an announcement shared by regional media outlets, confirmed that at least 516 people have been injured and transferred to nearby hospitals.
Photos from the location reveal an immense blaze and thick clouds of smoke rising into the sky.
Local reports indicated the fire broke out around 12 pm local time (0830GMT) in the container terminal of Shahid Rajaee Port. Early findings point to the presence of flammable materials near the site of the explosion.
Citing witnesses, media stated that what began as a small blaze rapidly escalated into a large explosion, likely intensified by the 40°C temperature and the accumulation of flammable substances.
In an official note, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company clarified that the explosion and resulting fire were not connected to the refineries, fuel storage tanks, or distribution systems and oil pipelines operated by the company.
