Trump's Deep-Sea Mining Order Draws Criticism from China
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has signed a controversial executive order to ramp up deep-sea mining both in U.S. waters and international territories. The decision to allow exploration beyond national waters has sparked criticism from China, which argues that the move "violates" international law.
The order, issued Thursday, is part of Trump's ongoing efforts to secure U.S. access to essential minerals for industries like aerospace, green technology, and healthcare.
The deep sea holds billions of tonnes of polymetallic nodules—potato-shaped rocks rich in minerals such as cobalt and rare earth metals. The U.S. executive order aims to "establish the United States as a global leader in responsible seabed mineral exploration."
However, the move bypasses ongoing United Nations negotiations on mining in international waters, with several nations, including China, holding off on issuing mining permits until a consensus on resource-sharing is reached.
"The US authorisation... violates international law and harms the overall interests of the international community," stated Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.
As China leads global production of rare earths and critical metals, analysts believe Trump's frustration with the U.S. lagging behind in this sector influenced the decision. A U.S. official emphasized the goal: "We want the US to get ahead of China in this resource space under the ocean, on the ocean bottom."
