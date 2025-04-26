403
Hezbollah Shells Syrian Army Sites from Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Syrian Defense Ministry disclosed on Thursday that Hezbollah units launched a number of artillery rounds from Lebanese soil, targeting Syrian military outposts in central parts of the country.
Based on a Defense Ministry representative quoted by a Syrian official news outlet, “Lebanese Hezbollah militias fired several artillery shells from Lebanese territory toward positions of the Syrian Arab Army in the al-Qusayr area west of Homs.”
The representative stated, “Our forces immediately targeted the sources of fire after locating the sites” from which the five projectiles originated.
“We are in contact with the Lebanese army to assess the incident, and we halted strikes on the fire sources inside Lebanese territory at the request of the Lebanese army, which committed to sweeping the area and pursuing the terrorist groups responsible for targeting Syrian territory,” the source added.
No details were provided regarding potential injuries or property destruction.
Although Beirut did not issue an official statement, Lebanon’s national news service reported on Thursday that “eight Syrian refugees were injured and transferred by the Lebanese Red Cross to hospitals in Hermel (eastern Lebanon) due to the explosion of a booby-trapped drone in a farm in the town of Hosh al-Sayyid Ali near the Syrian border.”
