INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Cerevel Therapeutics

A class action was filed against against Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Cerevel” or the“Company”), Bain Capital Investors, LLC (“Bain”) and Pfizer, Inc. (“Pfizer”) on behalf of investors that (a) sold or otherwise disposed of the publicly-traded common stock of Cerevel during the period from October 11, 2023 through August 1, 2024, inclusive, and thus were damaged by defendants' violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”); (b) held shares of Cerevel as of January 8, 2024 (the“Record Date”) and were entitled to vote on the merger of Cerevel and AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie”) and thus were damaged by defendants' violations of Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act; and/or (c) sold shares of Cerevel stock contemporaneously with Bain's purchase of shares on or about October 16, 2023 and thus were damaged by Bain's violations of Section 20A of the Exchange Act. If you would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Cerevel” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CERE), Bain Capital Investors, LLC (“Bain”) and Pfizer, Inc. (“Pfizer”) and reminds investors of the June 3, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The complaint alleges that the defendants violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material facts in connection with Cerevel's October 16, 2023 secondary stock offering at $22.81, in which Cerevel's controlling shareholder, Bain, acquired Cerevel shares while allegedly in possession of material nonpublic information regarding AbbVie's interest in acquiring the Company. Two months later, the Company disclosed the agreement with AbbVie at a price of $45 per share resulting in a windfall for Bain. The complaint alleges that Cerevel's January 18, 2024, Proxy statement for the AbbVie acquisition misled investors regarding the true nature and timing of the sales process and related conflicts, including that the process and October Offering were orchestrated by Bain and Pfizer in order to maximize profits and rush through a sale of the Company even if it was not in the best interest of public shareholders.

