Jamie Vardy Announces His Leave from Leicester City
(MENAFN) Jamie Vardy, the iconic forward for English Premier League side Leicester City, is set to part ways with the team.
As detailed in an official club announcement on Thursday, the seasoned footballer—who has netted 198 goals across 498 matches over 13 campaigns—will exit the club when the season concludes.
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, chairman of Leicester City, emphasized the 38-year-old's cherished legacy within the organization.
"Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this Football Club."
Vardy was instrumental in the club’s historic achievement of clinching their first and only Premier League championship during the 2015-16 season and played a key role in securing the FA Cup in 2020-21.
Leicester City suffered a 1-0 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday, a result that likely confirms their relegation from the Premier League by season’s end.
