Terror Camps In Pakistan Must Be Dismantled, Threat Eradicated Once For All: UK Leader

MENAFN - IANS) London, April 26 (IANS) UK Conservative Party leader and Member of Parliament, Bob Blackman on Saturday extended full support to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fight against Islamist terrorist organisations following the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this week, saying that the terrorist camps in Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) must be dismantled and the terror threat to India eradicated once for all.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Blackman backed PM Modi's statement, adding that the terrorists, who "deliberately targetted Hindus and non-Muslims", must be pursued to the ends of the Earth, along with all those who backed and supported them.

"My sincere condolences to the families, the victims and all of their relatives. The reality is that this was a cowardly attack, deliberately targeted at Hindus and non-Muslims. We know that a Christian man was brutally murdered as well. The sad reality is that this was not some sort of a sporadic attack or an attempt to disrupt, it was deliberately targetted at Hindu men. What we have to make sure is that this does not continue. Indeed, I am well aware that many Muslims in India are now demonstrating against this threat from Pakistan and Pakistani terrorist organisations," said the British Member of Parliament from Harrow.

Tuesday's brutal assault, which resulted in the death of 26 innocent tourists and left several others critically injured, unfolded in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, when four heavily armed terrorists, two of them from Pakistan, emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists. The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.

"The sad reality is that everyone around the world is sympathetic to India right now because of the terrorist outrage that has taken place. When the government and the Army take action, which the Indian government and the Indian Army must do, it is crucial that governments supporting the free world continue to support them in whatever action is necessary to eliminate this threat of terrorism. Therefore, we must stand firmly behind India and the Indian Army," said Blackman.

The UK Parliamentarian stated that the four terrorists who carried out the cowardly attack were armed with sophisticated weapons, which must have been supplied by forces such as the Pakistani army or alternative actors.

"These four individuals were armed with sophisticated weapons, which must have been supplied by forces such as the Pakistani army or alternatively by other such actors. Every government across the world must join India in seeking to eradicate this terrorism. Additionally, Pakistan has a responsibility. The terrorist camps along the Line of Control must be dismantled, and the terrorism threat to India must be eradicated. If not, India must take action to eliminate them," he mentioned.

Blackman, a Padma Shri awardee, had earlier called on the UK Government to fully support India in apprehending the terrorists who carried out the attack in Pahalgam and bring them to justice.

Expressing solidarity with India, he also attended a commemorative ceremony organised by the Indian High Commission in London on Thursday in memory of the victims of Tuesday's attack.