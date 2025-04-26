'Atmosphere Has Changed': BSF's Vigil Sharpens After Pahalgam Tragedy (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Jaisalmer (India-Pakistan Border), April 26 (IANS) In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fiery declaration to "identify, track and punish" every terrorist and their backers involved in the heinous Pahalgam massacre, the atmosphere along the India-Pakistan border has turned electric.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is now in full combat readiness, signalling that India is not just angry -- it's ready to act.

From the dusty stretches of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to the volatile frontier posts, BSF units are no longer in routine mode.

There's a tense calm - the kind that comes before a storm.

"We are fully prepared to carry out the Prime Minister's announcement against the militants to its final conclusion," declares BSF Company Commandant Akhilesh, his voice steely with resolve.

The situation on the ground has changed dramatically.

A BSF jawan, eyes scanning the horizon, shares the sentiment of many in uniform.

"The atmosphere has changed... it's tense now. What happened in Pahalgam was very painful. We are keeping a special watch on Pakistan," he says grimly, his finger resting lightly on the trigger.

BSF Assistant Company Commandant Parimal Das reveals a subtle but telling shift across the border.

"There has been a reduction in movement near the border, but they've increased their deployment. They know the Prime Minister has spoken -- and this time, action will follow..."

Even as the political message from Delhi echoes with intensity, it's on these frontlines that the response will be shaped.

The BSF is not just watching - it's waiting for the order.

In what seems like a synchronised tightening of the belt, the entire security apparatus -- especially along the western front -- has gone into alert mode.

Reports suggest additional deployments, advanced surveillance, and silent communication drills are already underway. The message from the border is clear -- the countdown has begun.

Earlier on Saturday, BSF Company Commandant Akhilesh further added: "The BSF is fully prepared and has increased its vigil across the border with Pakistan. Our preparations are complete, we are capable of responding, we have increased all our logistics, we have also increased manpower on the border, the atmosphere on the border is tense right now but we need an order from the higher headquarters."

The BSF soldiers are keeping an eye on every movement by the enemy nation Pakistan and its backed terror groups, he said.

The International Border between India and Pakistan in Rajasthan is more than 1,000 km long.

"In the 1971 war, Pakistan was defeated from the border with India in Rajasthan," he added.

"After Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan is scared and knows that India will give a reply with full preparation, that is why there is a lot of commotion on the other side of the border. As a result of this Pakistan has increased the strength of its army."

"BSF, Intelligence and other central agencies along with BSF jawans are keeping a close watch on every move of the enemy nation."

BSF soldiers are keeping a vigil on the India-Pakistan International Border, he noted.

"While keeping vigil, the BSF soldiers said that we are ready to deal with any situation, including the terrorists who carried out the horrific incident in Pahalgam. Since then, there is anger not only among the people of the country but also within us (the security personnel). We will give a befitting reply to any action of the enemy."

The BSF Company Commander also noted: "There are many hideouts of terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hafiz Saeed and ISIS on the India-Pakistan border adjacent to Rajasthan and across the border."