Putin Says Russia Ready For Ukraine Talks 'Without Preconditions': Kremlin


2025-04-26 10:14:02
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Russia is ready to hold peace talks with Ukraine "without preconditions", President Vladimir Putin told US envoy Steve Witkoff at a meeting on Friday, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"During yesterday's talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin has repeated that several times in the past.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

