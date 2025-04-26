Putin Says Russia Ready For Ukraine Talks 'Without Preconditions': Kremlin
"During yesterday's talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin has repeated that several times in the past.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
