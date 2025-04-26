Trump's Kashmir Slip Is A Joke On Washington

File photo of US President Donald Trump

By Ahsan Maqbool

Donald Trump's latest gaffe about Kashmir would almost be funny if the stakes weren't so bloody.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump claimed India and Pakistan have been fighting over Kashmir for“a thousand years.”

The American President made it sound an ancient war when in reality, the two nations have been locking horns over Kashmir since 1947, when they were carved out of British India.

But Trump's blunder is not just a one-off slip. It's a symptom of something bigger: decades of American blindness to a conflict that's shaped South Asia's destiny. And the timing could not have been worse.

Just days earlier, Kashmir had seen one of its bloodiest attacks in years, setting off fresh fears of escalation between India and Pakistan. The US response? A confused, half-hearted statement calling for“restraint on both sides.”

And now, Trump's careless remarks have only deepened the sense that Washington still does not get Kashmir, and never really has.

From the very beginning, America's approach has been a mess of missed chances, half-measures, and wishful thinking.

After the 1947 partition, when Kashmir's Hindu ruler chose to join India despite a Muslim-majority population, Pakistan sent tribal fighters to seize the territory. India responded by airlifting troops. A brutal war followed, ending with a UN-brokered ceasefire and a divided Kashmir.

The UN called for a plebiscite, a vote for Kashmiris to decide their fate, but that never happened. India refused, Pakistan protested, and the US, already distracted by Cold War calculations, started picking sides based on convenience rather than principle.

In the 1950s, Washington cozied up to Pakistan, seeing it as a useful ally against Soviet expansion. Military aid poured in, strengthening Pakistan's army, and by extension, its ambitions in Kashmir.

India, proudly non-aligned and leaning toward Moscow, grew deeply suspicious. Early American half-promises to mediate only fed Indian distrust, a resentment that simmers to this day.

By the 1960s, with Vietnam spiraling out of control, Kashmir slipped further down America's list of priorities. When war broke out again in 1965, Washington stuck to bland calls for negotiation, unwilling to risk alienating either side.

In 1971, as India backed Bangladesh's fight for independence, the U.S. tilted toward Pakistan, even dispatching a naval task force to the Bay of Bengal. It was a clumsy, Cold War-driven move that alienated India for a generation.

Through the 1980s, America barely noticed as Kashmir's internal politics imploded. A rigged 1987 election fueled resentment among Kashmiri Muslims, sparking an armed insurgency. Pakistan, flush with U.S. aid from the Afghan jihad against the Soviets, eagerly armed many young Kashmiris.

Washington, obsessed with beating Moscow, looked the other way. By the time the Soviet Union collapsed, Kashmir had turned into a full-blown conflict theatre, and America had barely registered the shift.

It took nuclear tests by both India and Pakistan in 1998 to snap Washington awake. Suddenly, Kashmir wasn't just a regional problem. It was a nuclear flashpoint.

The Kargil war the following year brought the two countries to the brink. The Clinton administration, in a rare show of focus, pressured Pakistan to back off. It worked, barely.

But after that, America once again drifted into its comfort zone: calling for dialogue, hoping for the best, and doing little.

After 9/11, Pakistan became a front-line ally in the war on terror. The U.S. needed Islamabad's help to hunt al-Qaeda and restructure Afghanistan. That meant ignoring Pakistan's continued support for Kashmir-focused jihadi groups.

Even when these groups attacked the Indian Parliament in 2001 and the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the U.S. responded with platitudes. As long as Pakistan was“helping” against al-Qaeda, its Kashmir campaign was quietly tolerated.

India tried to turn the terrorism narrative to its advantage, highlighting Pakistan's double game. Yet, even with growing international sympathy, New Delhi struggled with its own failures in Kashmir. Political alienation, security crackdowns, and a refusal to engage with local leaders kept resentment alive.

Inside the Valley, the sands shifted. Indigenous militant groups faded and got replaced by foreign jihadists. Pakistan-ruled“Azad Kashmir” became a political dead zone, while Jammu and Kashmir became a competing turf war. What little chance there was for a simple solution evaporated.

Yet American policy, even today, often treats Kashmir as a neat Hindu-Muslim dispute. Trump's clumsy talk of Hindus and Muslims“not getting along” is just the latest example. The truth is, Washington has lumped a complex reality into crude binaries.

At the same time, the two nuke-neighbours of South Asia stay at loggerheads. India, the stronger side, believes time is on its side, that Kashmir can be absorbed through patience and policing. Pakistan clings to proxy war, hoping to bleed India into compromise. Neither side has much incentive to take risks for peace.

That leaves the U.S. with a choice: keep managing crises one by one, or finally play a smarter, longer game. That would mean pressing Pakistan to dismantle its jihadi networks, using military aid as leverage. It would also mean nudging India, behind the scenes, toward political reforms and meaningful dialogue with Kashmiris.

Trump's thousand-year fantasy only reminds us how little America has learned. And how much it still needs to.

– Writer is a senior political analyst based out of Delhi.