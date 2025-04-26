Ukraine's General Staff Refutes Gerasimov's Claims About Alleged End Of Hostilities In Kursk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has refuted claims made by the Russian high command regarding the alleged end of combat operations in the Kursk region.

This is said in a statement posted on the General Staff's Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to carry out defensive operations in certain areas of the Kursk region within Russian territory. While the operational situation remains challenging, Ukrainian units are successfully maintaining their positions and completing assigned tasks. They are also inflicting significant damage on Russian forces through the use of all available weaponry, employing active defense tactics.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian forces have repelled five Russian assaults in the Kursk operational area, with a sixth engagement currently underway.

There is no threat of encirclement facing the Defense Forces. Claims from the enemy leadership about the“defeat” of Ukrainian troops are merely propaganda and an attempt to present wishful thinking as reality, the General Staff emphasized.

“Active operations by our troops are ongoing in certain areas of Russia's Belgorod region,” the General Staff added.

As reported, Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, reported to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about the alleged“liberation” of the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces.

Photo: General Staff