Ukraine, France Foreign Ministers Discuss Peace Process, Coordinate Next Steps

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot met in Rome on Saturday to discuss the peace process and coordinate next steps.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on the social network X , according to Ukrinform.

“Good to catch up with Jean-Noël Barrot following our leaders' meeting and discuss the peace process after our talks in London,” Sybiha wrote.

He also noted France's successful presidency of the UN Security Council.

“We coordinated next steps. France stands firmly by our side and we greatly appreciate this,” the Ukrainian foreign minister stressed.

Zelensky meets with Macron in Rome

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Rome to attend the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis.

According to the Ukrainian presidential press secretary Serhii Nykyforov, Zelensky also met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Rome.

The White House described the discussion between Zelensky and Trump as "very productive," emphasizing its significance ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis.

Zelensky expressed optimism about the meeting, suggesting it could become historic if joint results are achieved.

The Ukrainian president also met with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Rome on Saturday.

Photo credit: Х / Andrii Sybiha