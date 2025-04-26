Five Killed, One Injured In Firing Incident In Peshawar's Phandoo Area
Preliminary reports identified the deceased as Abdullah, son of Badam Gul; Tahir, son of Nawab; Usama, son of Himayatullah; Owais, son of Syed Badshah; and Waqas. Saqib, son of Syed Ahmad Shah, was injured in the attack. Police suspect the shooting stemmed from an old enmity, but investigations are still underway.
The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, while the injured victim is receiving medical treatment. Police stated that an FIR will be registered based on the complaint of the victims' families.
In a separate incident, a female police officer (T), wife of Rehmat, was shot dead in the jurisdiction of Shahpur Police Station. During initial investigations, empty bullet shells and other evidence were collected from the crime scene. According to police officials, the deceased was posted in Parang, a locality in Charsadda district.
