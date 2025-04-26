Rwanda Rolls Out New Malaria Treatments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kigali: The Rwandan government has unveiled new medications to bolster the fight against malaria.

The treatments were introduced on Friday during a World Malaria Day event in the capital Kigali, organized by the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC).

The new medications, dihydroartemisinin-piperaquine and artesunate-pyronaridine, were approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) for treating uncomplicated malaria in both children and adults.

Aimable Mbituyumuremyi, head of the Malaria Division at RBC, said the shift to new drugs comes after the previously used medication showed reduced effectiveness due to the development of drug resistance.

According to RBC data, Rwanda recorded approximately 800,000 malaria cases last year, mainly concentrated in 15 high-burden districts. In March this year alone, 87,000 malaria cases were reported across the country, with Gasabo District, the venue of Friday's event, accounting for over 13,000 of those cases.

Mbituyumuremyi said the government will continue to implement other malaria control measures, including indoor residual spraying in 12 high-burden districts, the distribution of bed nets every three years, and the routine distribution of bed nets targeting vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and children under five.

Jules Mugabo, a WHO official in Rwanda, emphasized the importance of individual responsibility in the fight against malaria. He encouraged stronger strategies to eliminate the disease, including increasing awareness of prevention methods and promoting early treatment.

In response to the rising malaria infection rates, Rwanda has recently launched a new community-based malaria control strategy. Known as reactive case detection, the strategy involves testing all household members after one person is diagnosed with malaria.