Greece Unveils Major Reserve Force Reform

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Athens: Greece's Ministry of National Defense has announced a sweeping reform plan to overhaul the country's reserve system, aiming to have 150,000 active reservists by 2030, according to Defense Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday.

The initiative, part of the government's broader "Agenda 2030" strategy, was unveiled at the Hellenic Military Academy in Athens. According to the ministry, the reform seeks to modernize reservist training through the use of drones, simulators, and digital platforms.

Training cycles will be scheduled every three to five years, lasting between three and six days, with cumulative training totaling up to 80 days for enlisted reservists and 150 days for reserve officers.

The reform is part of a wider modernization effort under "Agenda 2030," which also includes upgrading Greece's air and naval forces, enhancing cyber and drone capabilities, restructuring military units for greater efficiency, and improving healthcare and housing services for military personnel.