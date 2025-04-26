403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nikole Rodriguez-Wilson Releases New Children’s Book - Quinn Amelia Goes to the Dentist
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) A trip to the dentist doesn’t have to be scary! In Quinn Amelia Goes to the Dentist, author Nikole Rodriguez-Wilson combines over 30 years of dental experience, with the heart of a mom to create a joyful, informative story that helps young children face their first dental visit with confidence.
This charming picture book follows Quinn Amelia, a curious little girl who bravely explores the world of dentistry for the very first time. With gentle storytelling and vibrant illustrations, children will learn what to expect during their visit—from meeting the dental team to seeing the tools used—easing anxieties and building excitement.
What Makes This Book Shine:
An engaging story that normalizes and demystifies dental visits
Simple explanations of dental tools and procedures
Beautiful illustrations that engage young readers
A warm, reassuring tone perfect for children and parents alike
Quinn Amelia Goes to the Dentist is ideal for:
Children ages 3 to 8
Parents preparing their child for a first dental appointment
Pediatric dentists and teachers looking for a fun educational tool
“As a mom and dental professional, I saw a real need to create something that could take the fear out of the unknown,” says Rodriguez-Wilson. “My goal is to help children—and parents—feel more at ease walking into the dentist’s office.”
Quinn Amelia Goes to the Dentist is the perfect addition to every child’s bookshelf—and a great gift for dental offices, educators, and caregivers looking to build healthy habits early.
About the Author
Nikole Rodriguez-Wilson is a first-generation American of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent, born and raised in Queens, New York. Now living in New Jersey with her husband, three children, and two beloved Boxer dogs, Nikole uses her extensive experience in the dental field to write children’s books that inform and inspire confidence.
This charming picture book follows Quinn Amelia, a curious little girl who bravely explores the world of dentistry for the very first time. With gentle storytelling and vibrant illustrations, children will learn what to expect during their visit—from meeting the dental team to seeing the tools used—easing anxieties and building excitement.
What Makes This Book Shine:
An engaging story that normalizes and demystifies dental visits
Simple explanations of dental tools and procedures
Beautiful illustrations that engage young readers
A warm, reassuring tone perfect for children and parents alike
Quinn Amelia Goes to the Dentist is ideal for:
Children ages 3 to 8
Parents preparing their child for a first dental appointment
Pediatric dentists and teachers looking for a fun educational tool
“As a mom and dental professional, I saw a real need to create something that could take the fear out of the unknown,” says Rodriguez-Wilson. “My goal is to help children—and parents—feel more at ease walking into the dentist’s office.”
Quinn Amelia Goes to the Dentist is the perfect addition to every child’s bookshelf—and a great gift for dental offices, educators, and caregivers looking to build healthy habits early.
About the Author
Nikole Rodriguez-Wilson is a first-generation American of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent, born and raised in Queens, New York. Now living in New Jersey with her husband, three children, and two beloved Boxer dogs, Nikole uses her extensive experience in the dental field to write children’s books that inform and inspire confidence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment