Al Habtoor Motors win Best Global Distributor Award for JAC Motors for the second consecutive year
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 24 April 2025 – Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of JAC Motors in the UAE since 2013, has once again been recognized and honoured for its outstanding performance in the automotive industry, receiving the prestigious Best Global Distributor Award 2025 for the second consecutive year. Presented during the JAC Global Partners Conference, the awards were held from April 18th to 21st in Hefei, China — a grand event that welcomed over 600 global partners from various regions and over 100 countries.
Under the inspiring theme of “WE WILL WIN”, the conference emphasized a shared vision of global collaboration between all partners and a motivating future built on mutual success. In total, JAC Motors showcased 57 products across commercial and passenger vehicle lines — demonstrating a masterful and vivid dual-focus strategy for the future: advancing both Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (ICEVs) alongside Electric Vehicles (EVs), in addition to the development of commercial and passenger vehicles in parallel.
The Best Global Distributor award was accepted by Mr. Karim Maksoud, Managing Director of Al Habtoor Motors, accompanied by Mr. Satdev Singh, Director of Operations, and Mr. Nassib Nassar, Director of Marketing & CRM, in the presence of Mr. Xiang Xingchu, Chairman of JAC Group, along with senior JAC executives and partners from around the globe.
This accolade reaffirms Al Habtoor Motors’ consistent commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and strategic growth within the UAE market. Additionally, it speaks to the brand’s longstanding presence within the UAE and across the region, having operated for decades and provided consumers with a reliable, trustworthy, and quality experience.
Over the past decade, the partnership between JAC Motors and Al Habtoor Motors has emerged as a model of success, significantly contributing to JAC Motors’ brand visibility and growth in the region. Both Al Habtoor Motors and JAC Motors plan to continue succeeding in the region, delivering a memorable experience for consumers whilst evolving its services and product range to match the industry, energised by this honour and the theme of “WE WILL WIN”.
