Magzter And Gulf News Partner To Elevate Digital Reading Experience In The UAE
(MENAFN- Redhill) Dubai: Al Nisr Publishing LLC, a leading media house in the UAE, has announced a new partnership with Magzter, the New York-based titan of digital newsstands and the world's largest platform of its kind.
The collaboration brings aboard Gulf News, the UAE's leading English-language daily, to Magzter's global stage, heralding a vibrant new era of accessible, high-quality journalism for readers worldwide.
Through this alliance, Gulf News — alongside its special editions, and the UAE's most widely circulated magazine, Friday — joins Magzter's roster of over 9,000 publishers. This partnership not only amplifies the reach of the region's leading newspaper, but also enriches Magzter's offerings with a kaleidoscope of lifestyle, culture, and entertainment content tailored to discerning readers.
As part of the alliance, readers will enjoy unlimited access to Gulf News content via Magzter Gold Subscription.
"We are thrilled to team up with Magzter to share our daily editions with a global audience," said Vijay Vaghela, Interim CEO at Gulf News. "As a leading voice in the region, we are dedicated to delivering excellence in content, and we look forward to a flourishing partnership that elevates the reader experience."
At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared vision: to revolutionise the digital reading experience. By integrating Magzter's state-of-the-art ezRead 2.0 technology, Gulf News content is seamlessly optimised for mobile devices, delivering a fluid, immersive experience that eliminates the need for constant zooming or scrolling.
The strategic move, spearheaded in the UAE by BMEG ME FZ LLC, underscores Magzter's commitment to meeting the region's surging demand for digital media. "We are beyond excited to join forces with Gulf News, a beacon of journalistic excellence in the UAE and the GCC," said Shekhar Iyer, Director and General Manager at BMEG ME FZ LLC.
"This partnership leverages Magzter's cutting-edge technology to deliver an unparalleled reading experience, marking a significant milestone in our mission to bring top-tier publications to readers across the globe," he added.
Authoritative coverage
Readers can now dive into Gulf News' authoritative coverage on Magzter, staying connected to the pulse of the Arab world and beyond — whether it's breaking news, trending topics, or rich cultural insights. This collaboration is more than a partnership; it's a celebration of innovation, accessibility, and the enduring power of great storytelling.
Magzter's expansive catalogue, spanning 40 categories and 60 languages, already boasts a blend of local and global titles — from regional heavyweights to international icons such as TIME, Newsweek, The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, MIT Sloan Management Review, MIT Technology Review, National Geographic, and Reader's Digest.
Boasting 87+ million downloads across 150+ countries, Magzter is the top-rated app in the 'News and Magazines' category on both the App Store and Play Store. The Magzter platform is available as an app on Apple iOS , Android (Google Play), Amazon Appstore and Microsoft Store, and a website for browser-based reading.
Since its inception in 1978, GN Media, the force behind Gulf News, has been a trusted pillar of credible storytelling in the Arab world. Renowned for its forward-thinking approach, Gulf News continues to captivate millions with incisive analysis, exclusive features, and cultural narratives that inform, inspire, and resonate.
