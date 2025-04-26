India Sees Robust 10.35 Pc Annual Growth In Domestic Airline Passengers In FY25

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) India saw a robust 10.35 per cent annual growth in passengers carried by domestic airlines at 431.98 lakh last fiscal (FY25), from 391.46 lakh in the previous fiscal (FY24), according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data released on Saturday.

In the month of March, the figure was 145.42 lakh as against 133.68 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering a monthly growth of 8.79 per cent, according to the official data.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo reached 93.1 lakh passengers with a market share of 64 per cent. Air India Group (Air India and Air India Express) flew 38.8 lakh passengers with 26.7 per cent market share, the DGCA data revealed.

Akasa Air and SpiceJet clocked 7.2 lakh and 4.8 lakh passengers, respectively, last month – with a market share of 5 per cent and 3.3 per cent.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of March 2025 has been 0.56 per cent, according to the DGCA.

During March, a total of 739 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of March has been around 0.51.

The major reasons for complaints were flight problems. Airlines have received a total of 739 complaints, out of which 733 (99.2 per cent) have been addressed.

Meanwhile, India's domestic air passenger traffic rose by 6.12 per cent to 16.13 crore in 2024 from 15.2 crore in the previous year, according to the DGCA. The country's commercial airlines also flew more than 1.49 crore passengers on domestic routes in December 2024, which represents an increase of 8.19 per cent compared to the corresponding figure of 1.38 crore for December 2023.

Airlines are expanding their fleet as well as networks to meet the rising air travel demand in the country, which is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.