‘Don’T Panic, Remain Vigilant’: Rajasthan BSF IG To Public

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 26 (IANS) Inspector General (IG) of Rajasthan Frontier BSF, M.L. Garg, said on Saturday that the public should not panic but remain vigilant in the wake of likely strikes on terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country following the killing of tourists and a civilian in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“Our borders are fully secured, and any act of terrorism will be given a befitting reply. The citizens should not panic but remain vigilant at all times. Security measures have been significantly reinforced in the wake of volatile activities across the border,” said IG BSF during his media interaction in Bikaner.

Appealing to the general public, IG Garg cautioned against falling prey to misinformation spread through social media and other channels.

“All security agencies are on high alert and maintaining close coordination at every level. There is no need for panic, but utmost vigilance is essential," he reiterated.

Highlighting the robust surveillance mechanisms in place, IG Garg revealed that every inch of the border area is being closely monitored using advanced drone technology.

“We are utilising the UAVs extensively to ensure real-time monitoring and immediate response,” he said.

He added that considering the extreme heat conditions, the BSF has set up cool rooms at all Border Outposts (BOPs) to safeguard troops against heat strokes and dehydration.

“Nursing assistants have been specially deployed to ensure immediate medical aid to jawans as the current border temperature has touched 44°C and, according to meteorological predictions, it may rise up to 56°C. Protecting the health of our personnel is a top priority,” said IG BSF.

Further elaborating on BSF's commitment beyond border security, IG Garg stated that the force is also actively contributing to the development of border villages.

"Our vision is to make border villages beautiful and prosperous. We are consistently engaging with villagers to improve road connectivity, power supply, and generate local employment opportunities," he said.

He also said that smart fencing work has commenced from the Sri Ganganagar sector and will soon extend across the entire Rajasthan border.

“This will be a game-changer in preventing infiltration and smuggling activities,” he added.

IG Garg visited the Bikaner Sector Headquarters and conducted a thorough review of the security scenario in the border areas.

He also chaired a comprehensive security coordination meeting with Superintendent of Police (SP) Kavendra Sagar, Commandant N.M. Sharma, Deputy Commandant General (DCG) Mahesh Chandra Jat, and officers from intelligence agencies.

DIG Intelligence Vidur Bhardwaj also accompanied IG Garg during the visit.

IG Garg has earlier reviewed security arrangements along the border districts of Jaisalmer and Barmer.