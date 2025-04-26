403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO Of Aster DM Healthcare, Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi During His Visit To Jeddah, KSA
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) “It was incredibly inspiring to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jeddah. Every time you meet him you are reminded of the pride and potential of being a part of the Indian diaspora. His vision for strengthening ties between India and the Middle East, especially with nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is truly empowering. As an organization founded by my father – Dr. Azad Moopen who came from India and built Aster in the GCC, witnessing this deepening relationship is humbling. The Prime Minister's emphasis on peace, prosperity, and global collaboration resonated deeply with us, and we are excited to contribute meaningfully to the evolving healthcare ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and the region. This visit reaffirms the growing importance of India in global conversations, particularly in areas like healthcare, innovation, and economic development.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment