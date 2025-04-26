Five-Day UPITS In Greater Noida To Unveil 'New Uttar Pradesh'

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 26 (IANS) The third edition of UP International Trade Show (UPITS) will be held in Greater Noida from September 25-29, promising a vibrant display of the state's products.

The trade show, spotlighting the state's strength, potential and achievement, will highlight Uttar Pradesh's growing stature as a hub for trade, investment, innovation, and cultural heritage.

The major highlight of the event will be Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged and One District One Product (ODOP), including Agra's petha, Malihabad's mangoes, Moradabad's brassware, Banarasi sarees, Bhadohi carpets, and Lucknow's chikankari.

As per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Vocal for Local' vision, the show will aim to promote exports and connect local producers with global buyers.

On Chief Minister Adityanath's directions, preparations are on for the event, and the list of participating departments and their nodal officers has been finalised.

UP Invest, industrial authorities (UPCIDA, GIDA, YEIDA), and departments like MSME, Agriculture, Energy, Electronics, Health, Tourism, Food Processing, Dairy, Animal Husbandry, and Khadi will be the key participants in the event.

The event is expected to attract investments, creating new employment opportunities at the local level and potential MoUs are likely in sectors like health, food processing, electronics, defence manufacturing, agri-tech, and renewable energy.

Under CM Adityanath's leadership, the event will further cement Uttar Pradesh's position on the global investment map, officials said.

It will be led by nodal officers from 35 departments and feature 48 stakeholders exhibiting across 12 categories in a 50,000 sq. metre.

The exhibition will be divided into 12 categories - Industry, MSME, Agriculture and Allied Industries, Energy, Environment, Health, Education, Electronics, Defence, Tourism, Transport, EV, and Finance. Across these categories, 48 stakeholders will present their exhibits.

The trade show reflects the state's commitment to fostering innovation, investment, and inclusive economic growth, the officials said.

The event is building a strong ecosystem where businesses thrive, ideas flourish, and global opportunities align with local strengths, they said.