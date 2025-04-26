Flood Alert Issued In Pok's Muzaffarabad As Locals Allege Sudden Release Of Water Into Jhelum

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 26 (IANS) Alerts were issued across Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as water levels on River Jhelum rose suddenly Saturday afternoon with locals alleging release of water from the Indian side without any intimation being given to the Pakistani authorities.

Locals living along River Jhelum from Chakothi border to Muzaffarabad witnessed a sharp rise in water level, fearing a triggered flood. Pakistan claims that the release of water without prior intimation is part of India's tactic and attempt to put the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack, earlier this week.

Local administration in Muzaffarabad confirmed the sudden increase in water levels along River Jhelum, prompting the announcement of a water emergency in Hattian Bala area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The locals in Hattian Bala, Ghari Dupatta, Majhoi, and Muzaffarabad confirmed the rising level of water, stating that warning announcements have been made in mosques, calling on locals living along Jhelum River to move to safer locations.

"The warning announcements have created panic among the residents living near the riverbanks," said one resident of Ghari Dupatta.

As per reports, the water entered from India's Anantnag, through the Chakothi area.

"This was unexpected but it was very much on the cards following India's recent threat to put the IWT in abeyance," said political analyst Javed Siddique.

Experts say that the latest move by India to open waters into Jhelum River without informing Pakistan could escalate the ongoing tension between the two neighbours.

“It should not be forgotten that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) has survived three wars and many regional cases between Pakistan and India. Yet, India now seems prepared to quit from the long-standing deal," said Siddique.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered to have a neutral and transparent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, while regional powers including Iran and Saudi Arabia have reached out to both countries, offering mediation to de-escalate tensions.