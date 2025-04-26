QNL Launches 'Library In Miniature' In Al Khor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) has introduced the first book-borrowing station of its kind in Qatar, letting library members in Al Khor browse and borrow books with ease and convenience.

The initiative is essentially a library in miniature and marks a significant step in the Library's ongoing efforts to promote literacy and accessibility and bring QNL services closer to the community.

The book-borrowing station operates like a vending machine but is entirely free for members. Borrowers can select up to six books at a time, just as they would at the Library itself. The first station has been installed on the ground floor of Al Khor Mall near the main entrance and is the first of more planned installations across Qatar.

"The launch of our first book borrowing station is a milestone in our mission to make knowledge more accessible to the community," said Katia Medawar, QNL's Director of Research and Learning Services. "By taking our services beyond the Library's walls, we are expanding opportunities for readers to engage with our collections, encouraging a culture of literacy and lifelong learning across Qatar."

To borrow a book, Library members simply swipe their card, or enter their membership number, and enter their password, after which they can browse the station's catalog and select their desired book. The selection of books available will be regularly updated to ensure a diverse and dynamic reading experience for users. The service is available during regular mall hours, providing added convenience.

The initiative is part of Qatar National Library's broader vision to create a more inclusive and culturally enriched society and aligns with its mission to foster lifelong learning while offering a more efficient and accessible borrowing experience.