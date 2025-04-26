Fear Grips Lakki Marwat As Village Emptied Amid Security Threats

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In Lakki Marwat's Karam Par area, the village of Sarkatti Michan Khel is being evacuated due to rising security concerns, spreading fear and panic across the district. According to locals, the evacuation process began early this morning under instructions from security forces, with residents relocating to different villages. However, the district administration has yet to provide any formal relief assistance.

Sarkatti Michan Khel has a history of militant activity. Local sources revealed that militants from nearby forests often visited the village to procure supplies and eventually started using the village mosque as a hideout. On March 28, security forces conducted a major operation against 16 terrorists hiding in a mosque, resulting in intense clashes during which eight commandos were martyred. Militants also set ablaze a private vehicle used to transport the commandos.

Following the incident, security forces repeatedly warned village elders to prevent militants from entering their area and to stop the use of mosques for militant activities. After insufficient cooperation, strict measures were initiated. Authorities instructed residents to cut down the surrounding thorny bushes and keekar trees to eliminate potential hiding spots, but militants resisted, launching multiple attacks on the security forces.

Speaking to TNN, Major Hassan, the security forces' focal person, clarified that the army had not ordered villagers to evacuate: "The forces only demanded that villagers prevent militants from entering, providing supplies, or using mosques and homes for their activities. Residents are relocating voluntarily, understanding the situation."

On the other hand, a village elder, Shahid Khan (name changed), said that despite complying with orders to cut down the trees, the forces continued to act harshly and eventually told them to leave.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this year, militants abducted 18 employees of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission from Lakki Marwat, with over 10 still believed to be held captive.