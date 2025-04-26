Meeting With Trump In Rome Could Be Historic If Joint Results Are Achieved Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Good meeting. We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out," Zelensky said.
"Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results," Zelensky said, expressing gratitude to the U.S. leader.Read also: Zelensky, Trump agree to continue talks today
Earlier reports said that President Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Rome to attend the funeral ceremony for Pope Francis.
Earlier in the day, Zelensky held a meeting with Trump in Rome.
The White House stated that Trump had a "very productive discussion" with Zelensky ahead of Pope Francis's funeral.
Zelensky's press secretary, Sergii Nykyforov, said that Zelensky and Trump had agreed to continue their talks today.
