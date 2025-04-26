Zelensky Meets With Macron In Rome

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a one-on-one meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome to discuss ongoing peace efforts.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron are talking one-on-one about further peace efforts,” Sybiha said, sharing a relevant photo.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Rome to attend the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis.

Meeting within Rome could be historic if joint results are achieved – Zelensky

According to the Ukrainian presidential press secretary Serhii Nykyforov, Zelensky also met with U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit. The two leaders agreed to continue talks later in the day.

The White House described the discussion between Zelensky and Trump as "very productive," emphasizing its significance ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis.

Zelensky expressed optimism about the meeting, suggesting it could become historic if joint results are achieved.