Azerbaijan And Pakistan Fms Hold Phone Conversation On Strategic Partnership & Regional Security

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On April 26, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two officials discussed the current state and future prospects of strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as regional security issues.

The conversation included an exchange on high-level contacts between the leaders of both countries and the implementation of agreements reached during recent official visits. The ministers also reviewed opportunities for partnership in areas such as economy, trade, investment, energy security, transportation, and other sectors of mutual interest.

Minister Dar informed his Azerbaijani counterpart about the recent tensions between Pakistan and India. In response, Minister Bayramov expressed hope that the situation would be resolved through diplomatic means and dialogue.

The ministers also exchanged views on a number of bilateral and multilateral issues of shared interest.