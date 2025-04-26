Maryland State Police Investigating Death In Somerset County

April 26, 2025

(CRISFIELD, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man on Friday evening in Somerset County.

The victim is identified as Evan Neal, 20, of Crisfield, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

At approximately 4:43 p.m., officers from the Crisfield Police Department responded to the area outside of an apartment in the 200-block of the Somers Cove neighborhood in Crisfield for a report of a person shot. Responding officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on the investigation. Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division processed the scene and collected evidence. Additional assistance is being provided by members of the Crisfield Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700 or the Crisfield Police Department at 410-968-1323.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

