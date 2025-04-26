Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Present The Thrive In 2025 Event To Help People Reclaim Purpose & Rewrite Their Future

Thrive In 2025 Virtual Live Event - Powered By Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi & Mastermind

This powerful 3-day Thrive In 2025 Event is designed to help you rediscover your voice, unlock your potential, and create a life on your terms-starting now.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have announced the launch of The Thrive In 2025 Event , a transformational 3-day virtual event designed to help people reconnect with their purpose, rediscover their identity, and create success on their own terms. The event will stream live and free from May 15–17, 2025.Created for those feeling stuck, uncertain, or ready for more, the Thrive In 2025 Event delivers a clear roadmap for reinventing your future-without burning everything down. Whether attendees are starting over, switching paths, or finally listening to the voice inside that says“you were made for more,” this event is built to guide them forward.Joining Robbins and Graziosi are some of today's most respected experts in personal growth and business transformation, including Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, Lisa Nichols, Gary Brecka, and Jillian Turecki. The speaker list also includes a surprise appearance from an Academy Award-winning actor whose life journey has inspired millions to follow their own inner calling.“This isn't just about business,” said Graziosi.“It's about giving people the space, the tools, and the belief to become the version of themselves they've always known was possible.”Sessions will run daily starting at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET and will last approximately 2–3 hours each day. The format blends high-impact teaching with personal insights, step-by-step frameworks, and practical strategies that can be implemented immediately.The event will cover:- How to rediscover who you are and what matters most- How to build something meaningful around your story and strengths- How to create income and impact from what you already know- How to overcome fear, doubt, and uncertainty with confidence- How to use AI and automation to grow faster and simplerThe Thrive In 2025 Event was built for those ready to write their next chapter-not wait for permission. It's a call to remember what matters, reclaim your voice, and build a future that feels like you.Registration is free but limited - To reserve your spot for the Thrive In 2025 Event, please click here.About Tony Robbins:Tony Robbins is an eight-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and global leader in personal and professional development. Over the past 40 years, Robbins has helped more than 50 million people in 195 countries through live events, digital programs, books, and coaching. He is also a partner in over 100 companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $7 billion.

