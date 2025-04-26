403
Gaza Death Toll Surges To 51,495, 117,542 Injured
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 26 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 51,495 people, medical sources said on Saturday.
The number of those injured in the Israeli occupation atrocities has also jumped to 117,524, the sources were quoted by the Palestinian news agency as saying.
The death toll includes 2,111 martyrs, with 5,483 others injured since the Israeli occupation resumed its aggression on the Strip on March 18.
Ambulances and medics cannot reach many martyrs who still under the rubble of destroyed homes and facilities due to limited sources. (end)
