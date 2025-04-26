Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Injuries Rise To 516


2025-04-26 08:06:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 26 (KUNA) -- Iranian authorities announced Saturday that the number of people injured in the Bandar Abbas port explosion in Hormozgan, southern Iran, increased to 516.
According to Iranian News Agency (IRNA), Babak Yektaparast, spokesman for the Emergency and Ambulance Organization, said that the number of injured in the explosion has reached 516 people, who were transferred to hospitals for necessary treatment.
A massive explosion occurred at a warehouse at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, due to an explosion in a number of containers at the port, according to initial estimates. (pickup previous)
