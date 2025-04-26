403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran's Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Injuries Rise To 516
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 26 (KUNA) -- Iranian authorities announced Saturday that the number of people injured in the Bandar Abbas port explosion in Hormozgan, southern Iran, increased to 516.
According to Iranian News Agency (IRNA), Babak Yektaparast, spokesman for the Emergency and Ambulance Organization, said that the number of injured in the explosion has reached 516 people, who were transferred to hospitals for necessary treatment.
A massive explosion occurred at a warehouse at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, due to an explosion in a number of containers at the port, according to initial estimates. (pickup previous)
mw
According to Iranian News Agency (IRNA), Babak Yektaparast, spokesman for the Emergency and Ambulance Organization, said that the number of injured in the explosion has reached 516 people, who were transferred to hospitals for necessary treatment.
A massive explosion occurred at a warehouse at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, due to an explosion in a number of containers at the port, according to initial estimates. (pickup previous)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment