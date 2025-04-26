Electronic Health Record (EHR) Apps Market Forecast To Hit USD 1,664.4 Million By 2032, Driven By Mobile-First Healthcare Transformation | SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 777.8 million
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 1664.4 million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.8% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segment Insights
By Type
The Android segment dominated the market and accounted for 84% of overall market revenue in 2023. This dominance is primarily due to the ubiquity of Android devices worldwide across the globe especially in emerging markets and the accessibility of such Android-powered tablets and smartphones for healthcare institutions. Android's open-source approach enables quicker development cycles and more extensive integration with non-proprietary EHR platforms. With the lower cost of deployment, easier sideloading, and wider device compatibility, many app developers prioritise Android as well. Cost-sensitive markets, such as public hospitals and clinics, tend to prefer Android for staff mobility solutions. The wide array of Android healthcare apps tailored for physicians, nurses, and administrative staff enhances the segment's lead in the EHR apps space.
By Application
The administrative application segment accounted for the largest revenue share 33% in 2023. Appointment scheduling, insurance verification, patient registration, and billing management are some of these functionalities. The adoption is being driven by the need to automate routine back-office operations and reduce the load of healthcare support staff. EHR integration with billing and coding helps ensure that the processes are compliant with insurance and reimbursement policies. To help with this, hospitals and clinics are investing in mobile tools that allow for real-time updates of patient status, while also supporting streamlined check-ins, leading to shorter waiting times and an overall improved patient experience. Their administrative modules within EHR apps have become vital for maintaining operational efficiency in small clinics and large hospital networks.
By End Use
In 2023, the hospital segment held the largest share of the market and accounted for 54% of overall revenue. However, an integrated mobile EHR system to support a connected care ecosystem, multi-disciplinary collaboration, and instant access to patient records across various hospital departments is seeing many exciting prospects in hospitals now. Boasting big budgets for mass transformation and high-skilled IT departments, hospitals become the early adopters of next-gen EHR apps. Such organizations frequently prefer custom integrations with lab systems, imaging platforms, and wearables. In addition, increasing emphasis on smart hospital infrastructure and the need for real-time patient monitoring and point-of-care decision support compels hospitals to prioritize app-based solutions for physicians, nurses, and support staff.
Electronic Health Record (EHR) Apps Market Segmentation
By Type
- Android iOS
By Application
- Administrative Clinical e-Prescribing Others
By End-use
- Hospitals Ambulatory Care Centers Others
Regional Highlights
North America held the largest revenue share of 37% in the EHR Apps Market in 2023. The region has advanced healthcare infrastructure, mandates for widespread use of EHR systems, and a mature ecosystem of health IT vendors. The U.S. continues to lead with mobile-first initiatives under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and ONC guidelines, promoting patient access via secure health apps. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate, with governments of countries such as India (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) and China (Healthy China 2030) implementing digitization programs. The increasing smartphone usage amongst healthcare professionals and patients in urban centers is accelerating the shift within hospitals and health systems towards app-based EHR interfaces. Regional growth is further supported by public-private collaborations focused on mobile health and population health management.
Recent Developments
- In March 2024, Epic Systems updated its MyChart app with improved patient engagement tools and seamless integration with wearable devices, enabling real-time data sharing. Meditech on 02 May 2024 announced that it included more voice-enabled EHR navigation, tools for telehealth, and mobile charting into its Expanse Now mobile application.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Global EHR Adoption Rate and User Demographics (2023)
5.2 Average Cost of EHR Implementation (2023)
5.3 Integration and Interoperability Rates (2023)
5.4 Regulatory Compliance Trends (2023)
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Apps Market by Type
8. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Apps Market by Application
9. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Apps Market by End-use
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
