China dismisses Trump tariff-discussions allegations
(MENAFN) Beijing has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s assertion that tariff negotiations between the two countries are currently underway. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun labeled reports of such talks as “fake news,” stating that no discussions have taken place.
Guo’s comments came in response to Trump’s remarks on Wednesday, in which he hinted at the possibility of reducing the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods earlier this month, promising a “fair deal” with China. Trump had also claimed that he was “actively” engaging with Beijing on the matter.
However, Guo firmly rejected these claims during a press briefing, stating, “As far as I know, China and the US have not held consultations or negotiations on the tariff issue, let alone reached an agreement.” He also emphasized that while China is open to dialogue, any discussions must be “equal, respectful, and mutually beneficial.”
The Chinese spokesperson reiterated Beijing’s position that the tariff dispute was initiated by the US and warned that China is prepared to “fight to the end” against what it perceives as unfair and illegal trade practices by the US.
Earlier this month, Trump introduced new tariffs, including a 145% duty on Chinese imports, as part of his broader effort to address trade imbalances with over 90 countries. While most new tariffs were temporarily suspended for 90 days, China was excluded from this pause. In retaliation, China imposed 125% tariffs on US goods and restricted key exports.
The trade tensions between the US and China have added to global economic uncertainty, contributing to market volatility. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently downgraded its global growth forecast, with trade uncertainty cited as a major factor impacting global GDP.
