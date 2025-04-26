Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CE To Visit Zhuhai, Zhongshan And Jiangmen


2025-04-26 07:30:48
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, April 26 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will lead a delegation of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government to visit, from the afternoon of Sunday (27 April) to Monday (28 April), three mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, namely Zhuhai, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen.

Mr Sam will hold separate meetings with leaders of those three cities to exchange in-depth views on further deepening cooperation and jointly advancing the development of the Greater Bay Area. During the visit, the MSAR Government delegation will also examine the development level of local industries and visit cultural and tourism projects..

Other members of the MSAR Government delegation include: the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive's Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man; the President of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr U U Sang; and the President of the Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Pun Wa Kin.

