Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
At Least 115 Injured In Iran Port Blast: New Toll On State Media

At Least 115 Injured In Iran Port Blast: New Toll On State Media


2025-04-26 07:11:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: The toll from a massive blast on Saturday that ripped through a key port in southern Iran rose to 115 injured, state media said.

State television, citing local emergency services, reported that "115 people have been injured, dozens of whom have been transferred to medical centres" in the area of the southern port of Shahid Rajaee.

MENAFN26042025000063011010ID1109475415

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search