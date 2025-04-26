At Least 115 Injured In Iran Port Blast: New Toll On State Media
Tehran: The toll from a massive blast on Saturday that ripped through a key port in southern Iran rose to 115 injured, state media said.
State television, citing local emergency services, reported that "115 people have been injured, dozens of whom have been transferred to medical centres" in the area of the southern port of Shahid Rajaee.
