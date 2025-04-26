403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump states that Russia has made ‘big concession’ on Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated that Russia has made a significant concession in the ongoing peace talks over Ukraine by halting its ambitions to take over the entire country. Speaking at a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Thursday, Trump expressed optimism that substantial progress in the settlement could be achieved within the next two weeks.
When asked about Russia's concessions in the negotiations, Trump said, “Stopping the war… Stop taking the whole country, pretty big concession.” Russia has consistently maintained that the conflict could end swiftly if Ukraine agrees to remain neutral, demilitarize, and recognize the territorial changes on the ground, such as Crimea and four other regions voting to join Russia.
Trump was also asked whether Ukraine would need to cede any territory to reach peace. He did not dismiss the idea, noting, “It depends on what territory. We’ll do the best we can, but they lost a lot of territory.” Despite this, Trump emphasized that his administration was exerting considerable pressure on Russia.
Trump’s comments came after he expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's recent missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, calling them unnecessary and poorly timed. He urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the violence, highlighting the significant loss of life among Russian soldiers and advocating for a peace deal to be reached soon. Ukrainian officials reported that 12 people were killed and over 100 injured in the strikes, though Russia's Defense Ministry stated that the attacks were aimed at military facilities and that civilian targets were not the focus.
When asked about the possibility of further sanctions against Russia, Trump refrained from providing a direct answer but indicated that the situation would dictate future actions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also commented that Moscow and Washington were “moving in the right direction” toward a deal, although some specifics still need to be resolved.
When asked about Russia's concessions in the negotiations, Trump said, “Stopping the war… Stop taking the whole country, pretty big concession.” Russia has consistently maintained that the conflict could end swiftly if Ukraine agrees to remain neutral, demilitarize, and recognize the territorial changes on the ground, such as Crimea and four other regions voting to join Russia.
Trump was also asked whether Ukraine would need to cede any territory to reach peace. He did not dismiss the idea, noting, “It depends on what territory. We’ll do the best we can, but they lost a lot of territory.” Despite this, Trump emphasized that his administration was exerting considerable pressure on Russia.
Trump’s comments came after he expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's recent missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, calling them unnecessary and poorly timed. He urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the violence, highlighting the significant loss of life among Russian soldiers and advocating for a peace deal to be reached soon. Ukrainian officials reported that 12 people were killed and over 100 injured in the strikes, though Russia's Defense Ministry stated that the attacks were aimed at military facilities and that civilian targets were not the focus.
When asked about the possibility of further sanctions against Russia, Trump refrained from providing a direct answer but indicated that the situation would dictate future actions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also commented that Moscow and Washington were “moving in the right direction” toward a deal, although some specifics still need to be resolved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment