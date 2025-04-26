403
Musk ridicules Zelensky’s assistance transparency allegations
(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the US government efficiency tsar and tech billionaire, has ridiculed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s assertions that all American aid to Ukraine is fully accounted for. The US has provided approximately $200 billion in aid to Ukraine, according to former President Donald Trump, who has argued that the US should recoup these expenses by gaining access to Ukrainian mineral resources.
Zelensky has consistently disagreed with Trump's figures, most recently dismissing them in an interview on Thursday. He claimed that Ukraine has “complete reporting, accounting, absolutely transparent” processes for aid, with both foreign and domestic auditors monitoring all assistance. He dismissed Trump’s numbers as “fake news” propagated by Russia.
When Senator Mike Lee shared a clip of Zelensky’s interview on X, Musk, the owner of the platform, responded with a mocking comment, calling it the “funniest thing I’ve read all day” and posting two laughing emojis.
Zelensky further clarified that, according to Ukrainian records, around $105 billion in US aid had been received, mostly in the form of weaponry. He stressed that no arms had been diverted to the black market, based on documentation from the Defense Ministry. He also noted that he wasn't disputing Trump’s figure but was simply reporting what Ukraine had received.
Earlier this year, Zelensky stated that Ukraine had received “about $76 billion” in US aid, admitting uncertainty about the whereabouts of the rest of the claimed $200 billion. Ukraine's Defense Ministry has been embroiled in corruption scandals in recent years, such as the “Reznikov’s golden eggs” scandal, which involved allegations of overpriced food procurement for the military during 2022-2023. This month, charges were brought against a former military procurement chief and several business associates accused of profiting from the scheme, though the former defense minister, Aleksey Reznikov, has not faced charges despite being dismissed in September 2023.
