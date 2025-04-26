Hot And Dry Weather To Persist Across KP, Heatwave Expected In Southern Districts
On Sunday, 2 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in Dir, while dry conditions prevailed in other areas. In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16°C, and today the mercury is expected to rise to a maximum of 38°C.
The lowest temperatures were noted in Kalam at 5°C and Malam Jabba at 9°C. The southern parts of the province are forecast to face rising temperatures, with Dera Ismail Khan likely to hit 41°C.
