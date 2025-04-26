Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hot And Dry Weather To Persist Across KP, Heatwave Expected In Southern Districts

Hot And Dry Weather To Persist Across KP, Heatwave Expected In Southern Districts


2025-04-26 07:05:44
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) According to the Meteorological Department, the weather across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to remain hot and dry over the next few days, with southern districts likely to experience intense heat.

On Sunday, 2 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in Dir, while dry conditions prevailed in other areas. In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16°C, and today the mercury is expected to rise to a maximum of 38°C.

Also Read: We Know How to Defend Pakistan, Says Army Chief at PMA Passing Out Parade

The lowest temperatures were noted in Kalam at 5°C and Malam Jabba at 9°C. The southern parts of the province are forecast to face rising temperatures, with Dera Ismail Khan likely to hit 41°C.

MENAFN26042025000189011041ID1109475406

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search