Hot And Dry Weather To Persist Across KP, Heatwave Expected In Southern Districts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) According to the Meteorological Department, the weather across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to remain hot and dry over the next few days, with southern districts likely to experience intense heat.

On Sunday, 2 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in Dir, while dry conditions prevailed in other areas. In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16°C, and today the mercury is expected to rise to a maximum of 38°C.

The lowest temperatures were noted in Kalam at 5°C and Malam Jabba at 9°C. The southern parts of the province are forecast to face rising temperatures, with Dera Ismail Khan likely to hit 41°C.