Zelensky, Trump Agree To Continue Talks Today

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to continue their negotiations today.

That's according to Ukrainian presidential press secretary Sergii Nykyforov, Ukrinform reports.

He stated that the meeting between Zelensky and Trump took place on April 26 at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome and lasted around 15 minutes.

The two leaders agreed to continue their discussions today, and both presidential teams are currently working to arrange the follow-up meeting, Nykyforov said.

Kyiv responds to U.S. peace plan for Ukraine with demand for NATO-equivalent guarantees

As reported, Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and the Ukrainian delegation traveled to Rome to attend the funeral ceremony for Pope Francis.

Nykyforov confirmed that Zelensky met with Trump during the visit.

The White House described the meeting between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis as "very productive."

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine