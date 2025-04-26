Azerbaijan To Procure Hemodialysis Supplies Under National Kidney Disease Program
Azernews reports, the necessary preparations have been completed by the Innovation and Supply Center, a public legal entity operating under the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
The supplies will be delivered by“Azfar Med” CJSC, which has been selected as the provider for this procurement.
In return, the company will receive 28.5 million manats.
It is worth noting that in December of last year, the Innovation and Supply Center also signed a procurement contract with“Azfar Med” worth 3.7 million manats for the same type of medical supplies.
“Azfar Med” CJSC was officially registered as a legal entity in 2021. The company has a charter capital of 2,000 manats and is legally represented by Toghrul Eldar oglu Taghizade.
