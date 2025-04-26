Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Massive Explosion Strikes South Iran Port - Agency


2025-04-26 07:03:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 26 (KUNA) -- A massive explosion struck Rajaei Port in Iran's southern city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, according to Mehr News Agency.
The blast came from containers at Rajaei port in the city for unknown reasons, and response teams have been immediately sent to the site, a local official was quoted by the agency as saying.
The port has suspended its activities due to the explosion until security forces and rescuers put the situation under the control, the agency reported.
There were no immediate reports of casualties following the blast, it added. (end)
mw


MENAFN26042025000071011013ID1109475383

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search