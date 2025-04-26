403
Massive Explosion Strikes South Iran Port - Agency
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 26 (KUNA) -- A massive explosion struck Rajaei Port in Iran's southern city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, according to Mehr News Agency.
The blast came from containers at Rajaei port in the city for unknown reasons, and response teams have been immediately sent to the site, a local official was quoted by the agency as saying.
The port has suspended its activities due to the explosion until security forces and rescuers put the situation under the control, the agency reported.
There were no immediate reports of casualties following the blast, it added. (end)
