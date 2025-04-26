Trump begins selling 2028 election caps

Former President Donald Trump has unveiled a new range of “TRUMP 2028” merchandise, fueling rumors that he may seek a third term in office. The items, available for purchase through his official campaign store, include baseball caps with “TRUMP 2028” in bold letters, reminiscent of his iconic “Make America Great Again” style, along with red and navy blue T-shirts bearing the same slogan, promising to “Rewrite the Rules.”Last month, Trump made headlines by stating he was serious about the possibility of running for a third term, suggesting that there are “methods” to bypass the US Constitution’s two-term presidential limit. When asked about the possibility of Vice President J.D. Vance running for president and later transferring the position to him, Trump hinted at this being one possible route, alongside others.Although Trump acknowledged that it is too early to think about 2028, the release of the new merchandise has reignited speculation about his future political ambitions. The campaign store has experienced high demand, with processing times expected to take up to ten business days.Trump secured a landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, becoming only the second president in US history to serve two non-consecutive terms. The 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two terms, but Trump’s supporters have suggested potential legal strategies to challenge or reinterpret this limitation, keeping the door open for a third term.Earlier this year, Republican Congressman Andy Ogles introduced an amendment to the Constitution that would allow presidents to serve three non-consecutive terms. However, the proposal has gained little momentum so far, as it would require significant legislative support and state ratification.

