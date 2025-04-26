403
Ukraine gets ready for loss of US backing
(MENAFN) Ukraine is preparing for the possibility of losing US support, according to a report from German tabloid Bild, which cites anonymous sources within the Ukrainian government. Ukrainian officials are bracing for a "worst-case scenario" in which President Donald Trump cuts off all American aid and halts his role as a mediator in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Sources told Bild that Trump has been pressuring Ukraine to quickly accept a "final offer" to resolve the crisis, warning that if negotiations between Moscow and Kiev stall, the US might withdraw from its mediator role. One unnamed Ukrainian official stated, “We are preparing for the worst-case scenario… and that means an end to US support.”
There are concerns in Kiev over the "unacceptable" terms presented in the ongoing talks, and officials are now seeking to renegotiate with Washington while also seeking assistance from European partners. Trump's recent criticism of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, whom he has referred to as a “dictator without elections,” has escalated tensions. Trump claimed Zelensky is more challenging to negotiate with than Russian President Vladimir Putin, especially after Zelensky rejected parts of the proposed US peace plan, particularly regarding Crimea.
Some Ukrainian officials believe that Trump's harsh remarks were merely part of his negotiating strategy. Despite receiving arms from the previous US administration, Zelensky has reported that no new military aid packages have been authorized since Trump took office. Recent requests for additional defense systems, such as Patriot missiles, have also gone unanswered.
Moscow has reiterated that it is open to peace talks, but only if its core security demands are addressed, including Ukraine’s recognition of Russia's new borders and the abandonment of NATO membership ambitions. Russia has condemned the continued supply of Western arms to Ukraine, arguing that it undermines any efforts for lasting peace.
The Russian government has also rejected any temporary ceasefire proposals, citing violations by Ukraine in the past and arguing that such freezes would only lead to renewed violence later on.
