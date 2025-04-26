Hollywood Legend Martin Scorsese Comes On Board Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor’S ‘Homebound’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) One of the most celebrated filmmakers from Hollywood, Martin Scorsese has come on board Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer "Homebound".

Scorsese revealed that he was impressed by director Neeraj Ghaywan's work after witnessing his debut movie, "Masaan" in 2015.

The 'Taxi driver' maker said, "I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year."

Making the exciting announcement on social media, producer, Karan Johar shared an Instagram post that read, "Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having @martinscorsese_ , a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj's remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height. With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing Homebound's powerful story with audiences around the world!"

Additionally, Ishaan wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The honour of a lifetime. A dream realised in the most surreal way. Thank you @martinscorsese_, for guiding our film with the grace and insight of a true master. Your support means more to us than words can convey. You are the North Star in the world of Cinema. Godspeed 'Homebound'"

"Homebound" has made it to the official list for the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

KJo shared the update on social media saying,“HOMEBOUND, our soulful story directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has been selected for the illustrious Festival De Cannes! This moment is a testament to the power of Indian cinema, showcasing our unique stories, talents, and perspectives to the world! I will not deny that I always wished for one of our films to reach this prestigious global platform."